Textiles Transformation: TEEM and Tex Eco Initiatives Unveiled

The Textiles Ministry is rallying industry leaders, financial giants, and development partners to craft strategies for the Textile Expansion and Employment (TEEM) Scheme and the Tex Eco Initiative, both pivotal to strengthening the competitive fabric of India's textile industry.

In a significant post-budget meeting, key stakeholders from the textile value chain debated on implementing the schemes announced in the Union Budget 2026-27. These measures are designed to modernize the sector, enhance sustainability, and significantly boost employment.

Secretary Neelam Shami Rao emphasized that the Indian textile sector is poised for growth, buoyed by fresh Free Trade Agreements and a supportive Union Budget. The sector is set to see enhanced market opportunities, better tariff competitiveness, and increased capacity for global value chain integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)