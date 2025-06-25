Left Menu

Manika Plastech Set to Launch IPO for Growth and Expansion

Mumbai-based Manika Plastech is planning to raise funds through an IPO, involving fresh equity issuance and shares offered by VRIDAA Holding Trust. The funds will be used for new machinery and debt repayment. The company, a packaging manufacturer, seeks listing on BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:40 IST
Manika Plastech Set to Launch IPO for Growth and Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Manika Plastech has filed draft documents with the markets regulator Sebi to initiate fundraising through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO includes a new issue of equity shares worth Rs 115 crore and a sale of up to 1.50 crore shares by the promoter, VRIDAA Holding Trust, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) submitted on Tuesday.

A portion of the proceeds, Rs 59.82 crore, will be allocated for purchasing new plant and machinery, while Rs 25 crore will address debt repayment and general corporate requirements. As of May 31, 2025, Manika Plastech's total debt was Rs 93.72 crore.

Manika Plastech, a precision-engineered rigid polymer packaging manufacturer, services sectors like energy storage and food products, with designs uniquely registered as intellectual property. The company supplies to top firms like Uno Minda and Luminous Power Technologies, competing with local and global industry leaders.

The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE, with Pantomath Capital Advisors serving as the sole book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India as the registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025