Left Menu

Moradabad: Brass City to Become a Global Export Hub

Union Minister Jitin Prasada announced plans to develop Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, known as the Brass City, into a major export hub. Initiatives include the creation of a 'One Stop Centre' to address export challenges, fostering artisan support, and encouraging infrastructure development to boost local and global business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moradabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:43 IST
Moradabad: Brass City to Become a Global Export Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitin Prasada has unveiled plans for Moradabad, the famed Brass City of Uttar Pradesh, to transform into a significant export hub. At the 'Samvat Programme,' held in Moradabad, steps were discussed to enhance basic facilities and concentrate on solving the technical and administrative issues exporters face, all within a proposed 'One Stop Centre.'

In addressing the decline in exports this year, Prasada highlighted the importance of identifying and solving these challenges. He announced intentions to raise GST-related issues impacting exporters at the forthcoming GST Council meeting, seeking permanent resolutions. Prasada also directed authorities to mitigate pollution and municipal issues alongside appointing a nodal officer for oversight.

Focusing on artisans' well-being, Prasada emphasized creating an Artisan Village under the 'One District One Product' initiative. He underscored the government's commitment to improving artisan incomes and exporter business, leveraging the 'double-engine' governance model to navigate the global business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025