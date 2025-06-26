Moradabad: Brass City to Become a Global Export Hub

Union Minister Jitin Prasada has unveiled plans for Moradabad, the famed Brass City of Uttar Pradesh, to transform into a significant export hub. At the 'Samvat Programme,' held in Moradabad, steps were discussed to enhance basic facilities and concentrate on solving the technical and administrative issues exporters face, all within a proposed 'One Stop Centre.'

In addressing the decline in exports this year, Prasada highlighted the importance of identifying and solving these challenges. He announced intentions to raise GST-related issues impacting exporters at the forthcoming GST Council meeting, seeking permanent resolutions. Prasada also directed authorities to mitigate pollution and municipal issues alongside appointing a nodal officer for oversight.

Focusing on artisans' well-being, Prasada emphasized creating an Artisan Village under the 'One District One Product' initiative. He underscored the government's commitment to improving artisan incomes and exporter business, leveraging the 'double-engine' governance model to navigate the global business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)