Revamping Railway Safety: A New Era for Train Controllers

The Railway Ministry has announced crucial reforms to enhance train operations, focusing on developing train controllers' skills and improving working conditions. Mandatory training, performance reviews, and wellness initiatives are being implemented. A committee will address challenges like pay scale and vacancies to align with global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:55 IST
In a landmark initiative, the Railway Ministry has unveiled a series of reforms aimed at bolstering train safety and enhancing the skills of train controllers. Announced on Wednesday, these measures are set to improve the functioning and working conditions within the control offices.

Key changes include a minimum tenure for train controllers to build expertise, mandatory refresher courses, and performance monitoring systems. The initiatives extend to employee wellness with programs like yoga and counselling to alleviate stress inherent in such high-pressure roles.

A six-member committee, formed on August 27, 2024, will address pressing concerns flagged by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), such as pay scales and recruitment processes. The end goal, as stated in the June 2025 circular, is to bring the Railway Traffic Control Organisation in line with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

