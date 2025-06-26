Left Menu

Defensive Skies: Russia Thwarts Drone Attacks Targeting Moscow

In a swift defensive response, Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed drones targeting Moscow, causing flight suspensions at Vnukovo International Airport. Authorities launched a debris examination while additional drones were neutralized across central and southern Russia, highlighting the widespread threat and decisive interception success.

26-06-2025
Russian air defence units successfully intercepted two drones aimed at Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a Thursday announcement on the Telegram app. Experts are currently investigating the debris at the scene.

Following the threat, Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow halted all flights, a measure confirmed by news agencies citing Rosaviatsiya, Russia's aviation authority. Temporary flight restrictions were also enforced at airports along the Volga River. In the bordering region of Voronezh, authorities reported that over 40 drones were neutralized throughout the day. Meanwhile, the Bryansk region governor confirmed the destruction of seven drones.

The Defence Ministry earlier detailed the elimination of 18 drones over three hours, affecting diverse regions in central and southern Russia, underscoring the breadth of the security challenge and defense strategy implemented by Russian forces.

