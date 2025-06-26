Defensive Skies: Russia Thwarts Drone Attacks Targeting Moscow

Russian air defence units successfully intercepted two drones aimed at Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in a Thursday announcement on the Telegram app. Experts are currently investigating the debris at the scene.

Following the threat, Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow halted all flights, a measure confirmed by news agencies citing Rosaviatsiya, Russia's aviation authority. Temporary flight restrictions were also enforced at airports along the Volga River. In the bordering region of Voronezh, authorities reported that over 40 drones were neutralized throughout the day. Meanwhile, the Bryansk region governor confirmed the destruction of seven drones.

The Defence Ministry earlier detailed the elimination of 18 drones over three hours, affecting diverse regions in central and southern Russia, underscoring the breadth of the security challenge and defense strategy implemented by Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)