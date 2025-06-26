Hikal Revamps Historical School: A Step Forward in Rural Education

In a significant boost to rural education, Hikal, a prominent life sciences partner, has rejuvenated the 130-year-old Zilla Parishad Marathi School in Zirad, Alibaug, Maharashtra. The initiative, part of Hikal's corporate responsibility programme Srijan, aims to enhance educational infrastructure and sustainability in rural communities.

Hikal's improvements included providing 70 wooden benches, eight smart TVs, a projector with a screen, and a multifunction printer, transforming the school into a modern learning environment. A shaded handwash area was also constructed to promote hygiene, fostering a safer and more engaging educational atmosphere.

Hikal's leadership emphasized the importance of shared growth and educational empowerment, recognizing education as key to progress. Their efforts at Zirad underline a commitment to bridging educational gaps with digital and inclusive learning solutions, thereby empowering the next generation for a prosperous future.

