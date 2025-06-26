Inside the Investigation: Unraveling the Air India Plane Crash
The government is analyzing data from the black boxes of an Air India crash that killed 270 people. A team, including international experts, investigates under international norms. Opposition criticizes delays in appointing a lead investigator. Efforts focus on understanding the accident and improving aviation safety.
- Country:
- India
Data extraction from the black boxes of the Air India plane crash has commenced, following the tragic accident on June 12 that took 270 lives. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading an inquiry, deploying a multi-disciplinary team with international collaboration to ensure a thorough investigation.
The investigative team, adhering to international conventions, includes specialists from the US National Transportation Safety Board and an aviation medicine expert. Their focus is to analyze the Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder to piece together the events that led to the fatal crash and enhance safety protocols.
Despite opposition criticism over delays in investigator appointments, efforts are being driven by the urgency to prevent future tragedies. The aviation ministry emphasizes that all actions meet domestic and international requirements, underscoring the importance of this investigation for future aviation safety standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
