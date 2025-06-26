Brixline Transforms India's Home-Construction Market with Tech-Integrated Services

Brixline, based in Bengaluru, is breaking new ground in India's home-construction market by offering a tech-integrated approach to Construction-as-a-Service (CaaS). As the country's first CaaS company, Brixline addresses every aspect of home ownership, from securing a home loan to managing ongoing property maintenance.

The challenge of constructing a home in India often starts with financing. For plot buyers, construction and maintenance add to the financial load. Brixline steps in by acting as a tech-enabled Direct Selling Agent, working with over 12 leading banks and finance companies to expedite loan disbursals to within 25 days. Their innovative Default Protection Model safeguards borrowers and lenders by eliminating loan defaults and foreclosures.

Brixline's CaaS Plus AMC model offers homeowners a comprehensive solution, managing everything from the floor plan to final touches without cost escalations. Supported by a network of vetted contractors and equipped with a personalized Construction Tracker App, Brixline ensures transparency and stress-free project management. In addition, their 15-year property management plan encompasses repairs, asset tracking, and resale facilitation, solidifying Brixline's role as a pioneering entity in the housing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)