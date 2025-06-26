Left Menu

Manufacturing Sector Sees Growth Surge in 2024-25

Sales of listed manufacturing sector companies increased by 6% in 2024-25, with sectors like automobiles and pharmaceuticals leading. However, petroleum and iron & steel sectors saw a decline. Overall, private non-financial companies experienced a better sales growth rate, while input costs and staff expenses also rose during the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:24 IST
Manufacturing Sector Sees Growth Surge in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's latest data reveals a 6% increase in sales for listed manufacturing companies in 2024-25, a notable rise from the previous year's 3.5%. The growth was primarily driven by the automotive, electrical machinery, and pharmaceutical sectors.

In a contrasting trend, prominent industries such as petroleum and iron & steel faced a downturn in sales. Across the broader spectrum, private non-financial firms recorded a sales growth escalation to 7.2% from the predecessor year's 4.7%.

Nevertheless, rising input and staffing expenses exerted pressure on operating profit growth, notably moderating it for manufacturing companies. This reflects in a subtler increase in profit margins across major service sectors, including IT and non-IT entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025