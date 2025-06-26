Government Tightens Controls: Import Curbs on Gold Alloys

The government has announced new import restrictions on certain osmium and ruthenium alloys containing more than one percent gold by weight. These alloys, renowned for their exceptional hardness, are commonly used in manufacturing goods such as fountain pen tips and electrical contacts.

This measure aims to curb the illegal importation of gold in its various forms, offering a strategic approach to tightening controls over gold trade. Meanwhile, in corporate news, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers appointed Eshwar Karra as deputy managing director. Karra, a veteran of the group, has held various leadership roles within the company over two decades.

In efforts to boost entrepreneurship, Nasscom Foundation plans to aid 15,000 micro-entrepreneurs in Maharashtra, partnering with the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. Moreover, healthtech platform Jobizo has successfully raised Rs 12 crore in funding, which will be directed towards product enhancement and market growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)