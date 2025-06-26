Left Menu

Railway Board Moves Towards Gender-Neutral Workplaces

The Railway Board has instructed all zones to ensure gender-neutral workplaces following demands from female employees, particularly loco pilots. The announcement addresses hardships related to gender, highlighted by railway federations during negotiations. Despite the directive, loco pilots express skepticism, emphasizing the need for broader systemic changes.

The Railway Board has mandated all regional zones to maintain gender-neutral work environments with equitable and humane conditions, following demands from female loco pilots and employees. The Board's directive emerged after recognized railway federations highlighted their concerns in recent meetings.

Two prominent railway federations, the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, reported to the Board that the gender-specific grievances from women employees across railway zones were not properly addressed. In response, the Board has instructed railways to prioritize equitable working environments.

Despite the directive, female loco pilots argue that deeper systemic changes are necessary, as a mere letter lacks impact. Key issues include the need for basic facilities during duty and policies supporting women in roles traditionally dominated by men.

