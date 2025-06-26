Railway Board Moves Towards Gender-Neutral Workplaces

The Railway Board has mandated all regional zones to maintain gender-neutral work environments with equitable and humane conditions, following demands from female loco pilots and employees. The Board's directive emerged after recognized railway federations highlighted their concerns in recent meetings.

Two prominent railway federations, the All India Railwaymen's Federation and the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, reported to the Board that the gender-specific grievances from women employees across railway zones were not properly addressed. In response, the Board has instructed railways to prioritize equitable working environments.

Despite the directive, female loco pilots argue that deeper systemic changes are necessary, as a mere letter lacks impact. Key issues include the need for basic facilities during duty and policies supporting women in roles traditionally dominated by men.