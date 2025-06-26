Double-Decker Nightmare: School Bus Plunges into English River
A double-decker bus carrying high school students crashed into a river in southern England, injuring several individuals, including the driver. The incident, which occurred on the way to Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, is under investigation as authorities explore malfunctioning brakes as a potential cause.
Country:
- United Kingdom
A double-decker bus carrying high school students plunged into a river in southern England, resulting in serious injuries to the driver and one student, while others sustained minor injuries, according to officials.
The vehicle was en route to Barton Peveril Sixth Form College when it veered off the road in Eastleigh. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, with eyewitness accounts hinting at potential brake failure.
Police confirmed that all 19 passengers were either rescued or managed to disembark unassisted. Emergency services, including helicopters and ambulances, responded swiftly, and the bus company is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
