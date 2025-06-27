Unveiling Pathways to Success for Circular Startups

According to a new report by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, several factors such as effective training, supportive government policies, and securing supply chain data can significantly contribute to the success of 'circular startups'.

These startups aim to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency, challenging the traditional 'take-make-dispose' method.

The research, published in the Business Strategy and Environment journal, shows that integrating Industry 4.0 technologies into circular business models is crucial for their success. Experts identified 23 critical success factors, offering entrepreneurs guidance to thrive in this innovative market.

