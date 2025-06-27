Left Menu

L&T Technology Services Unveils Cutting-Edge Engineering Center in Texas

L&T Technology Services launched a state-of-the-art Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas, accentuating its focus on AI, Tech, and cybersecurity. The center is poised to generate over 350 high-skilled jobs and influence sectors such as Mobility, Smart Cities, and Digital Manufacturing.

L&T Technology Services Launches New Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas to Propel Advancements in AI, Tech & Digital Manufacturing. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

L&T Technology Services has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Engineering Design Center in Plano, Texas, highlighting its commitment to innovation in AI and technology. This advancement underscores the company's intent to expand near shore centers to meet evolving client needs and further strengthens Texas as a hub for innovation.

The facility, compliant with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), is designed to develop defense products, advanced cybersecurity solutions, and Smart City technologies. The center's initial capacity hosts 100 engineers, with plans to expand to over 350 high-skilled jobs. The launch event featured demonstrations of futuristic capabilities such as digital manufacturing, AI-driven smart city insights, and advanced battery management systems.

Prominent figures including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and the Mayor of Plano, John B. Muns, praised the move as a milestone that embodies innovation and job creation in Texas. The new center positions Plano as a strategic part of LTTS's global delivery model, facilitating groundbreaking developments across major industry segments through collaborative local partnerships.

