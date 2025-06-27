Indian CRDMOs Poised for Global Pharma Boom Amid Diversification

According to a recent analysis by Jefferies, Indian Contract Research and Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs) are drawing increased attention from global pharmaceutical giants. Big Pharma's strategic shift towards geographic diversification has placed Indian companies with expertise in small molecule development in a favorable position to tap into this expanding global market.

The report emphasized the ongoing clinical-stage projects many Latin American businesses are working on, suggesting potential uneven growth. Rising demand for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-related CDMO services offers Indian companies new prospects, along with future involvement in GLP-1 diabetes and obesity treatments, poised as significant growth drivers from 2026.

Key players like Piramal Pharma, Syngene, Laurus Labs, Cohance, and Gland Pharma are positioning for future gains. Despite current destocking issues affecting growth, companies like Piramal and Syngene anticipate a recovery. Meanwhile, Gland Pharma is set to expand its GLP-1 production capacities, suggesting an overall optimistic long-term industry outlook.