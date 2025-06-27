Left Menu

Indian CRDMOs Poised for Global Pharma Boom Amid Diversification

A Jefferies report reveals growing international interest in Indian Contract Research and Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs). As Big Pharma diversifies geographically, Indian firms with small molecule prowess stand to benefit significantly. However, growth may vary across sectors, with expanding opportunities in antibody-drug conjugates and GLP-1 treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:09 IST
Indian CRDMOs Poised for Global Pharma Boom Amid Diversification
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent analysis by Jefferies, Indian Contract Research and Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CRDMOs) are drawing increased attention from global pharmaceutical giants. Big Pharma's strategic shift towards geographic diversification has placed Indian companies with expertise in small molecule development in a favorable position to tap into this expanding global market.

The report emphasized the ongoing clinical-stage projects many Latin American businesses are working on, suggesting potential uneven growth. Rising demand for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-related CDMO services offers Indian companies new prospects, along with future involvement in GLP-1 diabetes and obesity treatments, poised as significant growth drivers from 2026.

Key players like Piramal Pharma, Syngene, Laurus Labs, Cohance, and Gland Pharma are positioning for future gains. Despite current destocking issues affecting growth, companies like Piramal and Syngene anticipate a recovery. Meanwhile, Gland Pharma is set to expand its GLP-1 production capacities, suggesting an overall optimistic long-term industry outlook.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025