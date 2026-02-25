Tensions Rise: Australia Advises Diplomats to Exit the Middle East
Australia urges dependants of its diplomats to leave Israel and Lebanon due to escalating security concerns. Voluntary departures are also offered for those in the UAE, Jordan, and Qatar. Amid tensions, U.S. President Trump warns against Iran's nuclear potential, while diplomacy remains a possible solution.
The Australian government has directed the dependants of its diplomats to exit Israel and Lebanon, citing increasing security challenges in the region. This development comes as tensions mount, with potential conflict on the horizon.
The foreign ministry also extended an offer for voluntary departures to the families of diplomats stationed in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Qatar. This move aims to safeguard Australian lives amid a volatile geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, addressing Congress, emphasized the threat posed by Iran and voiced his opposition to the nation acquiring nuclear capabilities. Though negotiations between Iran and the U.S. are ongoing, the specter of conflict looms large, with military build-ups and threats from Tehran casting a shadow over diplomatic efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
