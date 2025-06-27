Charting the Future: Bombay Chamber's Vision for India's Growth

Mumbai, June 27, 2025: The Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry held its 189th Annual General Meeting, bringing together business leaders and policymakers to discuss India's economic future.

Rajiv Anand of Axis Bank was named President of the Chamber, while Sudhanshu Vats of Pidilite Industries became the Sr Vice President. NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam highlighted India's projected rise as the third-largest economy by 2027 and praised the Chamber's pivotal role in this progression.

The AGM also spotlighted Mumbai's potential as a global economic hub, emphasizing the need for innovation and sustainability. Key initiatives include partnerships in emerging technologies, urban development, and dispute resolution. The event concluded with a commitment to driving inclusive growth and addressing challenges in human capital and economic infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)