Punjab Governor Urges NITI Aayog to Include Border Blocks in Development Programmes

On Friday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged the addition of the state's border blocks into NITI Aayog's aspirational districts and blocks programmes. Kataria underscored the necessity for a strong framework to compensate for the discontinued Border Area Development Programme.

Addressing the 'Sampooranta Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh,' which celebrated the achievements within the NITI Aayog initiatives, Kataria highlighted the need to integrate these border regions into the aspirational framework to avoid being left behind in national development.

The Governor praised the teamwork that has turned development into a popular movement in Punjab, emphasizing a shift towards targeted transformation and convergence-based action. Mission Director Rohit Kumar pointed out that the success of these programmes relies on convergence, collaboration, and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)