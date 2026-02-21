Punjab Governor Urges NITI Aayog to Include Border Blocks in Development Programmes
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called for the inclusion of the state's border blocks in NITI Aayog's aspirational districts and blocks programmes. He emphasizes the need for a robust framework to replace the discontinued Border Area Development Programme and ensure these blocks are part of the nation's developmental progress.
On Friday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged the addition of the state's border blocks into NITI Aayog's aspirational districts and blocks programmes. Kataria underscored the necessity for a strong framework to compensate for the discontinued Border Area Development Programme.
Addressing the 'Sampooranta Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh,' which celebrated the achievements within the NITI Aayog initiatives, Kataria highlighted the need to integrate these border regions into the aspirational framework to avoid being left behind in national development.
The Governor praised the teamwork that has turned development into a popular movement in Punjab, emphasizing a shift towards targeted transformation and convergence-based action. Mission Director Rohit Kumar pointed out that the success of these programmes relies on convergence, collaboration, and competition.
