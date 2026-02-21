Left Menu

Punjab Governor Urges NITI Aayog to Include Border Blocks in Development Programmes

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has called for the inclusion of the state's border blocks in NITI Aayog's aspirational districts and blocks programmes. He emphasizes the need for a robust framework to replace the discontinued Border Area Development Programme and ensure these blocks are part of the nation's developmental progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:09 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:09 IST
Punjab Governor Urges NITI Aayog to Include Border Blocks in Development Programmes
Punjab Governor
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged the addition of the state's border blocks into NITI Aayog's aspirational districts and blocks programmes. Kataria underscored the necessity for a strong framework to compensate for the discontinued Border Area Development Programme.

Addressing the 'Sampooranta Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh,' which celebrated the achievements within the NITI Aayog initiatives, Kataria highlighted the need to integrate these border regions into the aspirational framework to avoid being left behind in national development.

The Governor praised the teamwork that has turned development into a popular movement in Punjab, emphasizing a shift towards targeted transformation and convergence-based action. Mission Director Rohit Kumar pointed out that the success of these programmes relies on convergence, collaboration, and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
2
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
3
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026