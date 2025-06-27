Left Menu

Mahindra Unveils Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG: Robust, Efficient, and Future-Ready

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. introduced the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG, priced at Rs 11.19 lakh. Featuring a 2.5-litre CNG engine and 1.85t payload capacity, it offers 400 km range, advanced telematics, and driver comfort. It aims to meet India's evolving logistics needs with resilience and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:10 IST
Mahindra Unveils Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG: Robust, Efficient, and Future-Ready
Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD (Photo: M&M). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched its latest offering, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.19 lakh. Marking a significant milestone, this new pickup provides an unparalleled payload capacity of 1.85 tonnes, offering both capability and choice in the automotive market.

Equipped with a robust 2.5-litre turbocharged CNG engine, the vehicle outputs 61 kW and delivers industry-leading torque of 220 Nm between 1,200 and 2,200 rpm. This design ensures optimal performance under heavy loads, extending to a 400-kilometer range per CNG fill, thanks to its 180-litre tank capacity.

The pickup's 5-speed manual gearbox and power steering allow for smooth navigation both in urban and semi-urban landscapes. It is Mahindra's first CNG pickup with advanced iMAXX telematics, offering real-time insight for better operational efficiency. Prioritizing driver comfort, features include climate control and adjustable seating, suitable for varied use cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025