Mahindra Unveils Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG: Robust, Efficient, and Future-Ready

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched its latest offering, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 11.19 lakh. Marking a significant milestone, this new pickup provides an unparalleled payload capacity of 1.85 tonnes, offering both capability and choice in the automotive market.

Equipped with a robust 2.5-litre turbocharged CNG engine, the vehicle outputs 61 kW and delivers industry-leading torque of 220 Nm between 1,200 and 2,200 rpm. This design ensures optimal performance under heavy loads, extending to a 400-kilometer range per CNG fill, thanks to its 180-litre tank capacity.

The pickup's 5-speed manual gearbox and power steering allow for smooth navigation both in urban and semi-urban landscapes. It is Mahindra's first CNG pickup with advanced iMAXX telematics, offering real-time insight for better operational efficiency. Prioritizing driver comfort, features include climate control and adjustable seating, suitable for varied use cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)