Global Markets Rise Amid US-China Trade Deal Progress
Global shares mostly rose on Friday amid calm following the Israel-Iran ceasefire and optimism over the US-China trade deal progress. European stock indices saw gains, though Asian markets were mixed. Concerns about US tariffs persist, but recent economic reports suggest resilience in the US economy.
Global shares were predominantly in positive territory on Friday as markets absorbed news of the Israel-Iran ceasefire holding and signs of advancement in the trade talks between the United States and China.
President Donald Trump confirmed that a trade deal had been finalized with China, though the details remained scant. However, China's Commerce Ministry noted further progress in setting the trade framework. Investors watched closely for developments surrounding US access to China's rare earths, crucial in high-tech industries.
European markets thrived with Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40, and Britain's FTSE 100 all advancing. Conversely, Asian markets presented a mixed picture, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indexes registering losses. Despite ongoing concerns over US tariffs, recent reports indicated strong durability within the US economy.
