Asian Markets Steady Amid AI Advances and Geopolitical Tensions

Asian stocks made slight gains due to Nvidia's positive earnings, despite concerns over AI-driven disruptions and rising costs. Geopolitical tensions kept oil prices elevated, with market discussions focusing on AI capex sustainability. The yen remained shaky amid Japan's economic policy uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stocks recorded slight gains on Thursday, bolstered by promising earnings reports from Nvidia. However, ongoing concerns regarding AI-driven disruptions and rising costs continued to loom over investors. The yen's stability was questioned amid speculation of further interest rate hikes in Japan, casting doubt on economic policies.

Nvidia's first-quarter revenue forecast surpassed market expectations, emphasizing the tech giant's reliance on Big Tech's increasing investment in AI processors. Yet, a stagnant after-hours stock performance left some investors disappointed, as they anticipated more substantial results.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly between the U.S. and Iran, kept oil prices on an upward trajectory, with both nations preparing for a crucial round of talks. Meanwhile, discussions regarding the sustainability of AI capex spending and its impact on the technology sector prevailed in market circles.

