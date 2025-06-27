German Bond Yields Surge Amidst Economic Stimulus Plans

German 30-year government bond yields are experiencing their most significant weekly rise in nearly four months, as expectations of increased government borrowing push yields higher. Lawmakers in Germany passed a multibillion-euro investment package this week aiming to revive Europe's largest economy.

The bond market anticipates an increase in supply, contributing to a 10-basis-point rise in 30-year yields, marking the steepest climb since early March. The yields reached 3.111% on Thursday, holding slightly lower at 3.094% by the end of the week.

In other economic news, ECB strategies remain stable despite stronger-than-expected inflation in some Eurozone countries. U.S. Treasury yields also saw movements as economic data from the U.S. and speculation around potential changes at the Federal Reserve influenced investor behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)