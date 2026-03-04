Naidu Pushes for Comprehensive Family Database in Andhra Pradesh

In a move to streamline governance and service efficiency, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to develop a robust Family Benefit Management System. The system will incorporate 26 key data points including Aadhaar number, profession, and educational qualifications.

During a review meeting, Naidu emphasized the importance of the database in enhancing governance. He directed officials to integrate information from sources like Webland, DISCOMs, and Central Board of Direct Taxes into the system.

Officials reported to the Chief Minister that 82 per cent of the data is already procured, aiming for a 90 per cent completion by April 30. Naidu reiterated the goal of issuing a family card to every state household, highlighting the administration's focus on comprehensive data management.