Boosting Nagaland MSMEs: New Initiatives and Global Goals

Nagaland marked 'World MSME Day' by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Quality Council of India, signaling a step towards enhanced quality standards for MSMEs through ZED and LEAN certifications.

Agriculture Advisor Mhathung Yanthan emphasized the MSMEs' potential in agriculture, focusing on improving packaging and local outreach using workshops, regional translations, and support centers.

Kumar Ramnikant, Secretary of Industries & Commerce, highlighted RAMP's focus areas, including capacity building and market access, as part of the 'Make in Nagaland' initiative. MSMEs are crucial to India's economy, contributing significantly to GDP and exports.

