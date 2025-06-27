Left Menu

Boosting Nagaland MSMEs: New Initiatives and Global Goals

Nagaland celebrated 'World MSME Day' by signing an MoU with the Quality Council of India to improve quality standards. The initiative focuses on enhancing MSMEs with ZED and LEAN certifications. Leaders highlighted the role of agriculture, capacity building, and market access in MSME growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland marked 'World MSME Day' by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Quality Council of India, signaling a step towards enhanced quality standards for MSMEs through ZED and LEAN certifications.

Agriculture Advisor Mhathung Yanthan emphasized the MSMEs' potential in agriculture, focusing on improving packaging and local outreach using workshops, regional translations, and support centers.

Kumar Ramnikant, Secretary of Industries & Commerce, highlighted RAMP's focus areas, including capacity building and market access, as part of the 'Make in Nagaland' initiative. MSMEs are crucial to India's economy, contributing significantly to GDP and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

