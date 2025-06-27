Inflation Rises as American Spending Slows

In May, a significant inflation measure moved upward, underscoring persistent price elevations despite a notable dip in American consumer spending. According to the Commerce Department, overall prices rose by 2.3%, marking an increase from April's 2.1% rise.

Core prices, which exclude food and energy, saw a notable 2.7% increase compared to last year; this figure is slightly above the 2.5% from the prior month, surpassing the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

While prices surged slightly, American spending habits shifted, showcasing a 0.1% decrease, a first since January. The impact of tariffs was evident, with prices of specific goods rising, yet offset by declining costs for cars, airline fares, and rentals.

