Inflation Rises as American Spending Slows
In May, a key inflation measure rose, indicating persistent high prices, even as Americans reduced spending for the first time since January. Overall prices increased by 2.3%, with core prices, excluding food and energy, climbing to 2.7%. Spending fell by 0.1%, influenced by tariff impacts.
In May, a significant inflation measure moved upward, underscoring persistent price elevations despite a notable dip in American consumer spending. According to the Commerce Department, overall prices rose by 2.3%, marking an increase from April's 2.1% rise.
Core prices, which exclude food and energy, saw a notable 2.7% increase compared to last year; this figure is slightly above the 2.5% from the prior month, surpassing the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
While prices surged slightly, American spending habits shifted, showcasing a 0.1% decrease, a first since January. The impact of tariffs was evident, with prices of specific goods rising, yet offset by declining costs for cars, airline fares, and rentals.
