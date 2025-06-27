Left Menu

Inflation Rises as American Spending Slows

In May, a key inflation measure rose, indicating persistent high prices, even as Americans reduced spending for the first time since January. Overall prices increased by 2.3%, with core prices, excluding food and energy, climbing to 2.7%. Spending fell by 0.1%, influenced by tariff impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:24 IST
Inflation Rises as American Spending Slows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In May, a significant inflation measure moved upward, underscoring persistent price elevations despite a notable dip in American consumer spending. According to the Commerce Department, overall prices rose by 2.3%, marking an increase from April's 2.1% rise.

Core prices, which exclude food and energy, saw a notable 2.7% increase compared to last year; this figure is slightly above the 2.5% from the prior month, surpassing the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

While prices surged slightly, American spending habits shifted, showcasing a 0.1% decrease, a first since January. The impact of tariffs was evident, with prices of specific goods rising, yet offset by declining costs for cars, airline fares, and rentals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025