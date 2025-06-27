Left Menu

Modi's Brazil Visit for BRICS Summit: Strengthening Global Alliances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil from July 5-8 to participate in the BRICS Summit. BRICS, initially formed as a counterbalance to Western influence, now includes emerging economies like UAE, Egypt, and Indonesia, highlighting its evolving role in global economic and political landscapes.

Updated: 27-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:02 IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission from July 5-8, as he travels to Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit. This announcement was made by New Delhi on Friday.

BRICS, originally created as an economic alliance among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to challenge Western dominance, has expanded its horizons in recent years. The group now also includes additional emerging economies, such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Indonesia, marking a shift towards a more inclusive and expansive global engagement.

Modi's participation in the summit underscores India's commitment to strengthening its ties within this influential bloc, as BRICS continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the world's economic and political arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

