Hydrogen Vehicles Introduce New Wave with Unique Number Plates

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a draft notification proposing a distinct registration number plate design for hydrogen-powered vehicles. This initiative aims to visually differentiate such vehicles from traditional ones.

According to the proposed plan, commercial hydrogen vehicles will sport a number plate with the top half in green and the bottom half in blue, displaying figures in yellow. This change intends to set them apart on the road.

For private hydrogen vehicles, the number plates will feature white figures on a green and blue background, while rental cabs will have yellow figures with a black and blue background. This color-coded system reflects the growing shift towards sustainable transport solutions.

