Left Menu

Hydrogen Vehicles Introduce New Wave with Unique Number Plates

The transport ministry has proposed new registration plates for hydrogen fuel vehicles. Commercial vehicles will have a green and blue plate with yellow figures. Private vehicles will display white figures, while rental cabs will feature yellow figures. This initiative aims to distinguish hydrogen-powered vehicles from conventional ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:34 IST
Hydrogen Vehicles Introduce New Wave with Unique Number Plates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced a draft notification proposing a distinct registration number plate design for hydrogen-powered vehicles. This initiative aims to visually differentiate such vehicles from traditional ones.

According to the proposed plan, commercial hydrogen vehicles will sport a number plate with the top half in green and the bottom half in blue, displaying figures in yellow. This change intends to set them apart on the road.

For private hydrogen vehicles, the number plates will feature white figures on a green and blue background, while rental cabs will have yellow figures with a black and blue background. This color-coded system reflects the growing shift towards sustainable transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025