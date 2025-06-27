MDL Sets Sail for Global Expansion with Acquisition of Colombo Dockyard

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a state-run Indian company, is set to make a significant impact in the international maritime sector with its acquisition of a controlling stake in Sri Lanka's Colombo Dockyard PLC. The deal, valued at USD 52.96 million, marks MDL's inaugural international venture, signaling its transition from a domestic-centric firm to a regional maritime powerhouse.

Located strategically in the Port of Colombo, Colombo Dockyard PLC provides MDL with an essential foothold in the Indian Ocean Region, renowned as a vital maritime corridor. MDL emphasizes that acquiring control over Colombo Dockyard will reshape the region's shipbuilding and ship repair landscape, thanks to both companies' collective expertise and resources.

Amidst concerns over China's growing influence in Sri Lanka, India's move through MDL is seen as a strategic countermeasure. The acquisition is expected to usher in new orders, ensure a steady revenue stream, and leverage both shipyards' capabilities for future projects, benefiting stakeholders in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)