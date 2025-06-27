Left Menu

Mandatory ABS: A Safety Revolution for Two-Wheelers

The Ministry of Transport has mandated the implementation of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in all new two-wheelers from January to improve safety. The regulation also requires manufacturers to provide two protective headgear meeting Indian standards. This decision aims to reduce skidding incidents and enhance road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:09 IST
Mandatory ABS: A Safety Revolution for Two-Wheelers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Transport Ministry has announced a crucial new mandate aimed at enhancing road safety for two-wheeler riders. From January, anti-lock braking systems (ABS) will become compulsory for all newly manufactured two-wheelers, regardless of their engine capacity.

In addition to this significant safety enhancement, the ministry's notification specifies that manufacturers must supply two protective headgears with each purchase. These headgears must meet the specifications laid out by the Bureau of Indian Standards, ensuring riders have access to reliable safety gear.

This move, outlined in the government's latest notification, comes in response to alarming statistics. Two-wheelers were involved in nearly 20 percent of India's 151,997 road accidents in 2022. The ABS system plays a crucial role in preventing wheel lock-up during sudden braking, diminishing the risk of skidding and potential crashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025