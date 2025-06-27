Mandatory ABS: A Safety Revolution for Two-Wheelers
The Ministry of Transport has mandated the implementation of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) in all new two-wheelers from January to improve safety. The regulation also requires manufacturers to provide two protective headgear meeting Indian standards. This decision aims to reduce skidding incidents and enhance road safety.
- Country:
- India
The Transport Ministry has announced a crucial new mandate aimed at enhancing road safety for two-wheeler riders. From January, anti-lock braking systems (ABS) will become compulsory for all newly manufactured two-wheelers, regardless of their engine capacity.
In addition to this significant safety enhancement, the ministry's notification specifies that manufacturers must supply two protective headgears with each purchase. These headgears must meet the specifications laid out by the Bureau of Indian Standards, ensuring riders have access to reliable safety gear.
This move, outlined in the government's latest notification, comes in response to alarming statistics. Two-wheelers were involved in nearly 20 percent of India's 151,997 road accidents in 2022. The ABS system plays a crucial role in preventing wheel lock-up during sudden braking, diminishing the risk of skidding and potential crashes.
