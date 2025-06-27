Left Menu

Deflated Tyre Grounds Patna-Bound Indigo Flight

A Patna-bound Indigo flight was grounded at Birsa Munda airport due to a suspected deflated tyre. After landing, the pilot requested an inspection, resulting in the diversion of passengers to their destinations. Those headed to Patna were transported by road; Lucknow passengers were rerouted via other flights.

Ranchi | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:59 IST
A Patna-bound Indigo flight was unexpectedly grounded at Birsa Munda airport on Friday afternoon. The incident, confirmed by airport officials, was due to suspected deflation in one of the aircraft's tyres.

The flight, originating from Kolkata, was slated to continue its journey from Ranchi to Patna and eventually to Lucknow. However, the grounding was deemed essential for precautionary safety measures, according to airport director RR Maurya.

Upon landing, the pilot noticed an issue with one of the front tyres and requested an immediate inspection. Consequently, passengers destined for Patna were transported by road, while those traveling to Lucknow were accommodated on alternative flights via different routes.

