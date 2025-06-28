Left Menu

Nike's Strategic Shift: Navigating Tariffs and Production Challenges

Nike's shares surged as it announced a shift in production away from China to avoid tariffs. The company foresees a USD 1 billion cost due to tariffs, leading to planned “surgical” price hikes in the US. Despite profit growth, Nike faces economic anxieties and brand challenges, especially in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:29 IST
Nike's Strategic Shift: Navigating Tariffs and Production Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Nike's stock saw a notable increase at the market opening on Friday after the corporation revealed a strategic move to redirect some of its production away from China in response to tariff impacts. The company has projected a USD 1 billion tariff-related cost before implementing internal adjustments, which includes 'surgical' price increases in the US by this fall.

Nike is not alone in its response to tariff pressures; Walmart similarly announced upcoming price hikes due to increased costs as the back-to-school shopping period intensifies. With China production accounting for 16% of Nike's US footwear imports, CFO Matthew Friend disclosed a plan to reduce this figure to high-single digits by fiscal 2026.

Despite reporting quarterly profits that modestly exceeded expectations, Nike is confronting market saturation challenges and the 'boredom factor.' This sentiment has also affected its performance in China, alongside emerging anti-US brand perceptions. Nike remains a dominant force in sportswear but is wary of these broader economic and market dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025