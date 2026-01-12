BJP President Criticizes Congress Over VB-G RAM G Scheme Opposition

BJP Rajasthan president Madan Rathore has criticized the Congress for its protests against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) scheme, which he says are without valid reason.

Rathore claims the scheme, previously known as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), has been strengthened by linking it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India. He argues the opposition is merely creating unnecessary disruption.

Rathore highlights the scheme's benefits, including 125 days of guaranteed rural employment annually, timely wage payments, and local governance planning. He accuses the previous Congress government of corruption and mismanagement within the MGNREGA framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)