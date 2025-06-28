Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A tragic accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway resulted in three fatalities when a private bus collided with a tile-laden truck. The incident occurred in the Firozabad district, with immediate medical attention provided to the injured at Saifai Medical College. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:16 IST
In a tragic accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, three people lost their lives when a private bus collided with a truck on Saturday morning. The collision occurred in the Firozabad district, creating a scene of devastation.

According to Circle Officer Anivesh Kumar, the bus was traveling from Delhi to Jalaun when it collided with a truck carrying tiles. The incident took place in the Nagla Khangar police station area, and all three victims died on the spot.

The injured passengers have been rushed to Saifai Medical College for treatment. While one victim has been identified as Vijendra Pappu, police are working to identify the other two deceased. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

