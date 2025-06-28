AfDB and Visa Partner to Boost Africa’s Digital Access, Payments & Security

In a bold step to accelerate digital inclusion and economic empowerment across the African continent, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and Visa have officially launched a strategic partnership aimed at transforming Africa’s digital ecosystem. The collaboration, formalized during the AfDB’s Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, will focus on key pillars including affordable digital device access, digital identity, cybersecurity, and expansion of digital payments.

This comprehensive initiative marks a significant milestone in Africa’s journey toward building an inclusive and secure digital economy that empowers citizens, supports entrepreneurship, and enhances financial access for the underserved.

Bridging the Digital Divide Through Affordable Devices

One of the flagship components of the partnership is the creation of an Affordable Smart Device Mechanism. This mechanism aims to address a critical barrier to digital access across Africa: the high cost of mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and point-of-sale (POS) machines. Despite growing internet availability, millions across the continent remain disconnected due to the prohibitive price of internet-enabled devices.

Through this initiative, AfDB and Visa will mobilize resources and partners to make devices more accessible—paving the way for enhanced connectivity and participation in the digital economy. The goal is to bridge the gap between connectivity and usage, ensuring that access to the internet translates into real opportunities for African citizens.

Expanding Secure Digital Identity Solutions

The partnership also prioritizes the expansion of secure, scalable, and interoperable digital identity systems, which are essential for unlocking access to digital services, financial inclusion, and e-governance. An estimated 500 million people in Africa lack any form of legal identification, making it difficult to access healthcare, education, banking, and employment services.

By working together, AfDB and Visa aim to empower citizens with digital credentials that are both secure and easy to use, enabling individuals to prove their identity online and access vital services.

“Africa’s digital future hinges on inclusive access to affordable devices and secure digital identities,” said Solomon Quaynor, AfDB Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure & Industrialization. “By empowering citizens with the tools and credentials they need, we unlock opportunities for entrepreneurship, education, and financial inclusion for millions.”

Strengthening Cybersecurity and Digital Payments Infrastructure

Visa, a global leader in secure payments and digital innovation, brings critical expertise to the partnership in the realm of cybersecurity and digital financial services. As the adoption of digital platforms grows, so do the risks of cyberattacks, fraud, and data breaches—especially in countries where digital governance infrastructure is still evolving.

The collaboration will support the strengthening of cybersecurity frameworks to build trust in digital transactions, protect user data, and ensure the safe expansion of digital payments infrastructure. These steps are crucial in building resilient digital economies that can withstand modern security threats.

“We are thrilled to partner with the African Development Bank to drive digital transformation across Africa,” said Ismahill Diaby, Vice President and Head of Western and Central Francophone & Lusophone Africa at Visa. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to enable individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive by connecting them digitally. Through these initiatives, we will bridge the digital divide, enhance financial inclusion, and build a secure digital ecosystem for all Africans.”

A Catalyst for Inclusive Growth and Entrepreneurship

The AfDB-Visa partnership is poised to generate far-reaching socio-economic benefits, including:

Financial inclusion for unbanked and underbanked populations

Digital literacy and skills development

Support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) through digital tools

Boosting women’s and youth participation in the digital economy

Enabling governments to deliver digital public services more effectively

With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, digital innovation holds immense potential for job creation and economic diversification. Access to affordable devices, secure identity, and robust cybersecurity will be the foundation of a digitally empowered generation.

Looking Ahead: A Model for Scalable Digital Public-Private Partnerships

The AfDB-Visa partnership is not just about hardware and technology—it represents a paradigm shift in development finance and public-private collaboration. By combining the regional development knowledge of AfDB with the global technological leadership of Visa, the initiative creates a replicable model for scaling digital transformation across emerging markets.

The collaboration will also contribute to the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa (2020–2030) and the broader global push for inclusive digital economies under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Toward a Connected, Inclusive, and Secure Digital Africa

As digital technologies reshape global economies, Africa has a unique opportunity to leapfrog legacy systems and build a resilient, inclusive digital infrastructure. The partnership between AfDB and Visa represents a strategic step toward realizing that vision—ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital age.

With smart policies, innovative financing, and robust collaboration, Africa is poised not just to catch up—but to lead.