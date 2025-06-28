Savoring Tradition: Chef Nazrul Molla's Culinary Symphony at Charcoal Bangkok

In the bustling culinary arena of Bangkok, Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology stands out, not merely for its flavors but for the artistry led by Chef Nazrul Molla. With a focus on fire, memory, and mastery, the kitchen becomes a stage for his progressive Indian cuisine.

Chef Molla, who commands the kitchen beyond traditional leadership, begins his day with meticulous sourcing of market-fresh ingredients. Whether conversing with suppliers or handpicking seafood, quality assurance precedes the culinary process. The open kitchen engrosses diners, while Molla's distinctive signature is evident in tandoor-based creations like Mustard Malai Broccoli and Smoked Lamb Chops.

Trained across global kitchens, Chef Molla emphasizes heritage rather than fusion. This ethos extends to mentorship, with teachings that span beyond cooking techniques to instill cultural values in aspiring chefs. Creative endeavors like filming recipe videos further fuel his innovation, enriching Charcoal Bangkok's exclusive dining offerings.

Chef Molla's mission at Charcoal Bangkok is to unfold the depth of Indian cuisine, bringing lesser-known recipes to a global spotlight. With a passion etched in every dish, his culinary journey resonates with tradition, discipline, and a unique story.