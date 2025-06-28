Left Menu

Cedaar Textile's Anchor Book Success Sets Stage for Promising IPO Launch

Cedaar Textile Limited successfully completes anchor book allocation, raising ₹9.52 crore from institutional investors. With strong market confidence, the IPO is set to open on June 30, 2025, offering shares priced between ₹130 to ₹140. Proceeds will drive future growth and expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:05 IST
Cedaar Textile Secures ₹9.52 Crore from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO. Image Credit: ANI
Cedaar Textile Limited recently marked a significant milestone by successfully concluding its anchor book allocation, securing ₹9.52 crore from prominent institutional investors. This achievement lays a robust foundation for the company's forthcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO), reflecting a surge of market confidence in Cedaar Textile's solid performance and promising future.

The allocation involved a total of 6.8 lakh equity shares distributed to admired anchor institutions at ₹140 per share, the top ceiling of the pricing bracket. Among the noteworthy participants were Velcoe Opportunities Fund, which acquired 1,43,000 shares valued at ₹2.00 crore, SB Opportunities Fund II, with 2,15,000 shares at ₹3.01 crore, Shine Star Build Cap Pvt. Ltd., receiving 1,43,000 shares worth ₹2.00 crore, and Saint Capital Fund with 1,79,000 shares priced at ₹2.51 crore.

Cedaar Textile's IPO is slated to commence on June 30, 2025, concluding on July 2, 2025. The offering has a price range of ₹130 to ₹140 per share, culminating in a total issue size of up to ₹60.90 crore at the upper limit. The minimum application requires 1,000 shares. This successful anchor round is anticipated to inspire positive investor sentiment, crucial for the public offering's reception. Investors are advised to diligently review the Red Herring Prospectus filed with the NSE for comprehensive financials and potential risks before making informed investment choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

