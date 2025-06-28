Gautam Adani Celebrates Rath Yatra: A Blend of Devotion and Service

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and his family took part in the vibrant annual Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Saturday. The industrialist, accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani, engaged in rituals associated with Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra's majestic chariot procession.

Expressing his deep respect and gratitude, Adani remarked, "I have received everything from Lord Jagannath ji. Initially, I had nothing, and by the grace of the people and the blessings of God, I have everything today. I prayed for our nation's bright future and for Odisha's development, hoping everyone benefits from our country's progress."

Adani participated in 'Prasad Seva' at ISKCON Kitchen, underscoring the Adani Group's commitment to comprehensive 'seva' for pilgrims and officials during the Rath Yatra. The event, attracting devotees worldwide, featured the pulling of chariots with fervent chants and drumbeats, fostering a spiritually charged atmosphere. (ANI)

