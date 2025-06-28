Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Free Bus Ride Initiative: Empowering Women with New Fleet

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to introduce 2,536 buses costing Rs 996 crore to offer free bus rides for women. This initiative, a part of the 'Super Six' welfare schemes, will begin on August 15. The government aims to transition to electric buses and enhance revenue despite financial challenges.

Andhra Pradesh's Free Bus Ride Initiative: Empowering Women with New Fleet
  Country:
  India

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to launch a free bus ride initiative for women, requiring an investment in 2,536 buses for Rs 996 crore. Expected to commence on August 15, the scheme is part of the 'Super Six' welfare promises made before the 2024 elections.

The government anticipates that 2.6 crore women will use the bus service 89 crore times annually. Officials have planned to augment the current fleet with new air-conditioned electric buses and rent additional ones if necessary. GPS tracking will also be installed in all buses.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated the importance of fulfilling electoral promises despite budgetary constraints and urged the APSRTC to explore ways to enhance its revenue streams. The move to introduce electric vehicles aims to modernize public transport while addressing financial viability.

