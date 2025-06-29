Anant Ambani: Steering Reliance's Future with Executive Acumen
Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, is appointed Executive Director of Reliance Industries, with a salary between Rs 10-20 crore plus perks. This move is part of a succession plan to maintain stability in India's most valuable company. Anant's role focuses on energy ventures and capital projects.
Anant Ambani, the youngest offspring of Mukesh Ambani, has taken a pivotal role as Executive Director at Reliance Industries, earning an annual salary in the range of Rs 10-20 crore complemented by various perks. This development, disclosed via a shareholder notice, is seen as part of the Ambani family's strategic succession planning for the conglomerate.
Along with his siblings, Akash and Isha, Anant joined the board of Reliance as non-executive directors in 2023. While these positions offered no salary, Anant's new role entitles him to substantial compensation and benefits, highlighting the Ambani family's effort to avoid previous succession disputes.
Anant, a graduate of Brown University, is instrumental in steering Reliance's energy sector, encompassing both fossil fuels and renewable ventures. His extensive involvement across the company's projects underscores his importance in executing strategic capital projects and fostering business growth.
