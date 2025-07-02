68 passengers booked for blocking train in Thane district

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:44 IST
A case has been registered against 68 passengers, including seven women, after they blocked a train in Maharashtra's Thane district alleging frequent delays, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident, which further delayed the train for about 40 minutes, took place at Bhiwandi Road station on Monday night. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) official from Dombivali, the Panvel-Dahanu MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) reached the station at 9.08 pm instead of its scheduled arrival at 8.05 pm.

Alleging repeated delays, a group of passengers protested in front of the train. They claimed that long-distance trains were being given priority over their local shuttle.

"The Panvel-Dahanu MEMU is critical for daily commuters travelling between Palghar, Dahanu, Boisar, and job hubs like Thane, Bhiwandi, and Panvel. However, this train often reaches late due to operational scheduling, as long-distance trains are allowed to pass ahead of it," the GRP official said. The protest, which involved 61 men and seven women, disrupted train operations until about 9.45 pm. The protesters dispersed after repeated attempts by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), allowing the shuttle to proceed towards Dahanu.

"We live in villages far from stations. By the time this train reaches our respective stations, all buses and shared vehicles are gone. We're left stranded every day," said one of the protesting passengers.

Obstruction of railway operations is a serious offence, said the GRP official, explaining their decision to register an FIR against the passengers.

