A senior Chinese Communist party official called on the United States to recognize the substantial benefits of cooperating with China. This statement was broadcast by the state broadcaster CCTV.

Liu Jianchao, who leads the Communist Party's international liaison department, made these comments during a forum in Beijing. He emphasized that establishing barriers will damage both countries.

The remarks underscore a call for strategic collaboration, which Liu believes will be mutually advantageous for both nations.

