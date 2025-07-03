Bridging the Divide: US-China Cooperation Gains
A senior Chinese Communist party official, Liu Jianchao, emphasizes the importance of US-China cooperation, warning that creating barriers will harm both nations. Liu's remarks at a Beijing forum highlight the potential benefits of collaboration for the United States, urging for a strategic partnership with China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:10 IST
- China
A senior Chinese Communist party official called on the United States to recognize the substantial benefits of cooperating with China. This statement was broadcast by the state broadcaster CCTV.
Liu Jianchao, who leads the Communist Party's international liaison department, made these comments during a forum in Beijing. He emphasized that establishing barriers will damage both countries.
The remarks underscore a call for strategic collaboration, which Liu believes will be mutually advantageous for both nations.
