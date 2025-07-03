Left Menu

CII President Projects Robust Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges

The Indian economy is expected to grow between 6.4% and 6.7% in the current financial year, according to CII President Rajiv Memani. Despite geopolitical risks, growth is driven by strong domestic demand, favorable monsoon forecasts, and monetary policy measures by the Reserve Bank, including a CRR cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:58 IST
CII President Projects Robust Growth Amid Geopolitical Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is optimistic about the country's economic prospects despite prevailing geopolitical uncertainties. CII President Rajiv Memani projected a growth rate of 6.4% to 6.7% for the current financial year, driven primarily by robust domestic demand.

In his first press conference as CII president, Memani highlighted key contributing factors such as a positive monsoon forecast and enhanced liquidity from the Reserve Bank of India's recent monetary policies. The central bank's decision to slash the Cash Reserve Ratio by 100 basis points is expected to inject significant liquidity into the banking system.

Memani cited external trade risks as a potential downside; however, he emphasized that the strong domestic demand could counterbalance these effects. The CII remains confident that India's economic growth will stay on track with these supportive measures in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025