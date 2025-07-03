GemLife's Landmark Listing: A Game-Changer in Australia's IPO Scene

GemLife, an investee firm under the Singapore-listed Thakral Corp, made an impactful entry onto the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), witnessing its securities climb 4.1% to AUD 4.33 on its first trading day. The company's market capitalization soared to AUD 1.65 billion, marking a significant achievement.

Through the Initial Public Offering (IPO), GemLife successfully garnered AUD 750 million from 180.28 million stapled securities priced at AUD 4.16 each, making it Australia's largest IPO this year. The company plans to utilize these funds to drive growth, including acquiring Aliria Group's portfolio to expand its housing pipeline.

In addition to supporting expansion, the raised proceeds will aid in debt reduction, balance sheet strengthening, and providing extra working capital. Thakral, holding a 16.8% stake in GemLife post-IPO, expressed satisfaction over the venture's strategic success, highlighted by strong investor interest in the over-50s lifestyle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)