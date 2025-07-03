Left Menu

Market Proceeds with Caution Amidst US-India Trade Talks

Indian stock markets saw continued declines due to profit booking and caution over upcoming US-India trade negotiations. Key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed lower, though optimism about earnings helped sentiment. Sectors showed varied performance as market participants awaited outcomes of crucial trade discussions impacting tariff agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:45 IST
Market Proceeds with Caution Amidst US-India Trade Talks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market experienced another day of declines on Thursday, primarily driven by profit booking. Nifty dropped by 48.10 points, ending at 25,405.30, while the BSE Sensex decreased by 170.22 points to close at 83,239.47.

Vinod Nair, from Geojit Investments, commented that the market's consolidation followed last week's rally. However, investor caution loomed ahead of a potential trade agreement between the US and India, which affected the overall market sentiment.

Among the trading sectors, Dr Reddy, Apollo Hospital, and Hero Moto Corp were the top gainers, whereas SBI Life and Kotak Bank faced losses. Sectoral performance showed mixed results, with healthcare indices gaining, while PSU Banks and Metals declined.

Out of the 3,025 stocks traded, 1,450 advanced, while 1,472 declined and 103 remained unchanged. Nair added that despite cautious Foreign Institutional Investors due to high valuations, optimism about upcoming earnings and a weakening US dollar sustained market sentiment.

In precious metals, Gold edged down slightly, with Comex prices falling to USD 3,365.75, reflecting minor market fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025