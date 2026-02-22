Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, emphasized the importance of protecting against digital fraud. He urged citizens to keep changing passwords, avoid sharing personal information, and adhere to proper KYC protocols. Modi highlighted the role of awareness and vigilance in safeguarding financial security.
During his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing threat of digital fraud, advising citizens to safeguard personal information such as OTPs, Aadhaar numbers, and bank details.
Modi stressed the importance of regularly changing passwords and following KYC procedures through official channels to prevent financial scams, especially targeting vulnerable demographics like senior citizens.
By promoting financial literacy, Modi urged adherence to RBI guidelines and emphasized that empowerment through awareness is crucial for India's self-reliance and citizens' security.
