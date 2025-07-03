Left Menu

Steady Futures: Jobs Data and Fed Decisions Shape Market Tensions

U.S. stock index futures remain stable as investors await crucial jobs data to gauge labor market health. Record highs in S&P 500 and Nasdaq reflect gains in tech stocks and eased trade tensions with Vietnam. Analysts predict a slow June job growth, impacting Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 16:56 IST
U.S. stock index futures held their ground on Thursday as market players eagerly anticipated the release of monthly jobs data. This report is seen as a crucial indicator of the labor market's health and could influence the Federal Reserve's impending monetary policy decisions on easing.

On Wednesday, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new record highs, driven by gains in technology stocks and a trade agreement with Vietnam that alleviated fears of extended tariff conflicts. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones remains narrowly under its all-time highs achieved in December.

Investors are particularly focused on the nonfarm payrolls report, which is due a day earlier than usual due to the Fourth of July holiday. Expectations suggest a further slowdown in the labor market, with the unemployment rate projected to rise slightly, due to economic uncertainties linked to current U.S. policies.

