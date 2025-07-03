Steady Futures: Jobs Data and Fed Decisions Shape Market Tensions

U.S. stock index futures held their ground on Thursday as market players eagerly anticipated the release of monthly jobs data. This report is seen as a crucial indicator of the labor market's health and could influence the Federal Reserve's impending monetary policy decisions on easing.

On Wednesday, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new record highs, driven by gains in technology stocks and a trade agreement with Vietnam that alleviated fears of extended tariff conflicts. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones remains narrowly under its all-time highs achieved in December.

Investors are particularly focused on the nonfarm payrolls report, which is due a day earlier than usual due to the Fourth of July holiday. Expectations suggest a further slowdown in the labor market, with the unemployment rate projected to rise slightly, due to economic uncertainties linked to current U.S. policies.

