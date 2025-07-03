Left Menu

Building Futures: Gohemp's Climate-Smart Revolution

Gohemp Agroventures is transforming agricultural waste into eco-friendly building materials, tackling climate change and boosting rural employment. With support from SoilBox, it innovatively employs rural women and youth, turning crop residue into carbon-sequestering blocks. This grassroots movement offers a sustainable blueprint for India's green infrastructure growth.

Updated: 03-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:36 IST
A group photo of women farmers trained by Gohemp, turning agricultural residue into eco-friendly building bricks. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gohemp Agroventures is on a mission to revolutionize India's construction practices by converting agricultural residue into environmentally friendly building materials. Founded by Namrata Kandwal and Gaurav Dixit, the company places rural women and youth at the forefront of this eco-conscious transformation.

Supported by SoilBox, a project by OmniActive Improving Lives Foundation and Bioriidl, Gohemp is crafting sustainable building blocks from hemp biomass, lime, and mineral additives. These materials not only sequester carbon but also improve indoor air quality, thus addressing India's rural unemployment and environmental health issues.

The economic model of Gohemp is innovative, training over 200 women and transforming over 32 tons of raw material into breathable building blocks, preventing significant carbon emissions. As eco-friendly housing demand rises, this model presents a scalable solution for sustainable, inclusive growth across rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

