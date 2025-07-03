Left Menu

Bomb Threat Disrupts Flights in Ottawa and Montreal

Ground stops at Ottawa and Montreal airports were lifted after a bomb threat halted departures. Ottawa Airport and NAV Canada addressed security concerns, and authorities evacuated staff. Travelers were warned of possible delays as investigations proceeded. Montreal airport officials have yet to comment.

Updated: 03-07-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 18:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ground stops at international airports in Ottawa and Montreal were lifted following a bomb threat that briefly halted departing flights, according to a spokesperson from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport announced on X that they were investigating a security incident, cautioning travelers about potential disruptions and advising them to verify their flight status. In parallel, air traffic control manager NAV Canada acknowledged bomb threats impacting several of its facilities, leading to the evacuation of staff at affected locations.

As investigations continued, the Ottawa Police Service confirmed a security incident at the local airport, although officials at the Montreal airport were not immediately accessible for comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

