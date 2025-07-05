Preethi Zodiac Smashes Records with World's Most Powerful Mixer Grinder

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 5: The Preethi Zodiac mixer grinder, a flagship product from Versuni India, has shattered barriers to earn recognition from the World Book of Records as the World's Most Powerful Mixer Grinder.

In a tour spanning Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the Zodiac impressed audiences by grinding 30 challenging and unconventional materials such as tiles and coconut shells. Over 120 influencers contributed to the event's success by actively participating in this on-ground challenge, sparking excitement across these cities. The event in Kochi was spearheaded by Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Versuni India, and saw active involvement from brand partners and consumers.

Gulbahar Taurani emphasized the significance of this milestone as a showcase of Indian ingenuity. Designed and built in India, the Preethi Zodiac is engineered to redefine possibilities with its 750W Vega W5 motor, effortlessly handling tough kitchen tasks. Ankita Shah, from the World Book of Records, praised the product's unmatched performance, noting its capability to handle tasks like grinding hard stone across different cities without any loss in performance.

Moreover, Preethi distinguishes itself by offering lifelong free service on all its products, ensuring an unparalleled customer experience. Part of the global Versuni brand, including names like Philips and Gaggia, this record underscores the ambition to lead the domestic appliance market in India.

