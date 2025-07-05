Tragic Canal Accident: Teen Dies in Migrant Vehicle Crash

A tragic incident unfolded when a 15-year-old boy was killed as a pickup vehicle, carrying 25 migrant labourers, plunged into a canal on the Garhshankar-Kot Fatuhi road, police reported Saturday.

Authorities informed that the driver lost control of the vehicle last night while maneuvering to avoid an animal, causing it to topple into the Bist Doab canal near the Rawalpindi turn.

Akash, a resident of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries instantly, while other passengers were rescued by nearby civilians. The body has been transferred to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar for a post-mortem, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)